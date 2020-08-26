PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — “So close I can taste it,” said Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau after a resident asked how close the township was to closing on the Dow Chemical properties at the regular meeting Tuesday evening.
Bleau and Clerk Rachelle Enbody were given the authority by the board to finish closing on parcels one through four — land that will be used for the conservation park.
The township has worked to acquire mostly undeveloped 316 acres from Dow Chemical Co. Most of the acreage is east of Lakeshore Drive and north of Iris Road, and it would connect the township’s pair of parks — Sutton’s Landing and Buttersville Campground. It includes frontage on Lake Michigan, Pere Marquette Lake and Pere Marquette River.
Parcel five will likely be closed on next year, according to Bleau.
“Parcels one through four are reaching the finish line,” Bleau said. “We are very close.”
Though a closing date has not been set, the authorization from the trustees means the process can move one step closer, he said.
The board entered a committee of the whole for a budget workshop.
The supervior is required to present a version of the budget within 180 days of the fiscal year’s end. The workshop gave the board a chance to discuss the department head requests for the upcoming 2020-21 budget, Bleau said.
“This is a way to get everyone involved and make the sure the public knows what we’re doing and getting our departments involved,” he said.
The board did not take any action regarding the The Mason County Interlocal Agreement.
There were some concerns from the township attorney about the agreement that needed to be addressed first, according to Bleau, who made the recommendation to postpone any decisions.
The board approved committee and board repesentative changes at the meeting:
• Jerry Bleau replacing Paul Piper as the Personnel Committee chair;
• Rachelle Enbody replacing Jerry Bleau as Tax Abatement Review Board chair;
• Derek Eaton, current assessor, replacing retired assessor Devon Hull on the Tax Abatement Review Board;
• Rick Deering, resident, replacing resident Sue Van Hoven on the Tax Abatement Review Board;
• Megan Tresnak replacing Paul Piper on the Zoning Board of Appeals;
• Adding Andy Larr, DPW supervisor, to the Roads Committee.
Gilbert Hatley was approved as a probationary firefighter for the P.M. Fire Department effective beginning in September.