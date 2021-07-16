Golf carts became street-legal in Pere Marquette Charter Township with the casting of a 6-1 vote Tuesday evening.
The township board approved a resolution allowing golf carts on non-highway roads and streets, with some restrictions, following a public hearing about the matter, according to Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
The one opposing vote came Bleau’s wife, Karie, township treasurer.
Golf carts can be used on roads with speed limits of 30 mph or less. They cannot surpass speeds of 15 mph, and drivers need to be at least 16 years old and licensed in order to operate them. They’re are not permitted during nighttime hours or in the half-hour period before and after sunset, and they are not permitted on sidewalks.
The township will not keep a registration list, but Bleau stated that it might in the future, if it becomes necessary or is requested by law enforcement.
Bleau said the public voiced support for the idea during the hearing, but asked that the township consider safety factors, such as underage drivers.
“We had four participants in the public hearing who all spoke in favor, but with concerns about children driving them,” he said. “They didn’t have any opposition, but (they) wanted to make sure the board was doing what it could to make sure that was dealt with.”
Bleau said the township is aware of the risk of underage drivers, and that’s why there is an age limit expressly written in the resolution.
He said he wants to make one point clear: The township did not adopt a golf cart ordinance like the one in the City of Ludington.
Ludington has an ordinance for golf cart use that is enforced by the Ludington Police Department. Since P.M. Township has no police department of its own, enforcement will fall under the purview of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office or the Michigan State Police.
“This is not an ordinance. This is simply a resolution, which allows the use per the State Vehicle Code,” Bleau said.
The township did leave out some portions of the vehicle code based on the specifics of its resolution.
Headlamps, tail lamps, safety belts, turn signals and reflectors will not be required because the township board felt it would be counterintuitive to the rules regarding nighttime driving.
“We felt that, since (golf carts) are not available during dark hours, it would imply or encourage after-hours (use), and we didn’t want to do that,” Bleau said.
The issue of golf carts on P.M. Township’s roads and streets came to light earlier this year when Bleau received several phone calls asking about the township’s rules regarding on-street golf carts in February and March.
Bleau previously told the Daily News that the interested parties included residents who’d recently moved to the township from Ludington and prospective future residents who wanted to know the township’s official stance on the matter.
In early May, Bleau took the issue to the board, but at least one resident asked that a public hearing be held to gauge the feelings of township as a whole. A public hearing was then scheduled. In the interim, Bleau surveyed hundreds of residents on streets where golf carts would be allowed if the resolution passed.
The resolution went into effect following the board’s approval on Tuesday.
OTHER BUSINESS
A $7,500 contract with Fleis & Vanderbrink for designing sidewalks within the U.S. 10 corridor on North Jebavy Drive and South Pere Marquette Highway was approved Tuesday.
The Fleis & Vanderbrink bid was the lowest of three. Bids from Nodlund & Associates for $16,470 and from C2AE for $18,400 were considered as well.
The board also heard the presentation of the township audit, which was clean, according to Bleau. He noted the auditors were “very satisfied with our processes (and) satisfied with our growth.”
“The finances are in excellent shape,” Bleau said.
The township approved the use of fireworks for the Western Michigan Fair on Aug. 10 with a rain date of Aug. 14, and signed off on a new probationary firefighter for the Pere Marquette Fire Department, Zachary Wallager. Wallager brings the fire department’s roster up to 18 members.