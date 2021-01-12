The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board increased its sewer and water rates at its regular meeting Tuesday evening, held via teleconference.
The sewer rate is now $5.11 and the water rate is $3.62, both per 100 cubic feet of water utilized per calendar quarter.
For an average water and sewer user, it’s a $10.98 increase per quarter. For water-only users it’s a $3.78 increase and sewer-only users a $5.29 increase per quarter.
The water and sewer administrator, Karie Bleau, also the township treasurer, explained the increase was based on the most recent water assessment and calculations that include current and projected costs.
She told the board she reviewed the township’s rates for the past 20 years, but found no consistency or notes to explain the past decisions. Her evaluation was that the township needed to increase the rates because the City of Ludington recently raise its water rate and it was recommended by the Michigan Rural Water Association, a nonprofit that provides water and wastewater assessments for municipalities.
The assessment completed in 2015 recommended a decrease for the first year, no increase for the next year, and a 3.5 percent increase for the following years until 2024.
For the past four years, the township did not consistently follow that recommendation, Bleau explained.
The board discussed the proposed changes. Some board members voiced concerns about using the increase to collect funds retroactively.
Carrie said the increase wasn’t retroactive, but to cover current operations and future costs. She cited the upcoming sewer project as an example.
“Our system is relatively new, and this takes into consideration... future repairs and additions... (and other) costs down the road,” she said.
Any funds not used in that year will be put into the capital improvement fund.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau added that the DPW staff had also increased from four to five employees.
He said municipalities tend to “kick this can down the road” which can lead to larger rate increases rather than gradual increases.
The board voted 5-2 to pass the proposed sewer rate, with Henry Rasmussen and Ron Soberalski opposed. The proposed water rate passed with a 4-3 vote, with Jim Nordlund, Rasmussen and Soberalski voting against.
The water and sewer administrator will look into costs for an updated rate study.
Also at the meeting, the board approved the sale of Lots 4 and 5 of the First Street Business Park to John Weeber for $75,000. The lots are slated for industrial development.
Lots 1 and 8 were sold in 2020 to separate buyers. Lot 8 is contingent on securing a building contract. If the buyer does not win the contract, the township will retain the deposit and put it up for sale again.
Jerry Bleau said the recent interest in the business park lots was encouraging, especially during these uncertain times.
“It’s exciting to see the township develop and grow,” he said.
He received a number of calls this past week from people interested in the seven lots that are still for sale. There were 28 lots when it was originally divided.
In other business:
• The board updated its building and zoning fee schedule;
• Decided to no longer charge a yearly fee for residential brush collection;
• Accepted the resignation of Firefighter Kevin Clark;
• Approved the 2021 depositories for its funds, which were the same as the previous year;
• Adopted the federal poverty guidelines for property tax exemptions;
• And agreed to the performance resolution from the Michigan Department of Transportation for granting right-of-way permits.