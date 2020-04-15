PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Except for a little static, the regularly scheduled Pere Marquette Township board meeting went smoothly on Tuesday evening.
The board decided to meet using a teleconference system after the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s most recent executive order.
“This was more successful than I expected,” Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said before the adjournment of the meeting.
The meeting lasted a little more than an hour and was like any other, except each motion required a roll call vote.
During the meeting, the board decided to match the funds up to $15,000 for small businesses in P.M. Township that were awarded a grant through the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce. The board agreed to a 50 percent match.
For more of this story, please purchase our print edition or our e-edition.