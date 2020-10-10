The Pere Marquette Charter Township board will review a request to amend a condominium site plan at its regular meeting today.
The site plan is for a condominium development, Sunset Beach at Ludington, near Peter Pan Land.
“Major changes” need to be made to the plan due to issues with erosion, including relocating an existing structure, according to a memo in the agenda notes. Lake Michigan’s record-breaking high-water levels throughout the summer have made erosion a concern for many in the area, as previously reported by the Daily News.
The planning commission recommended the board approve the request after holding a public hearing at its meeting on meeting on Oct. 6.
At the meeting the board will also consider the purchase of a vehicle and a leaf vac machine, revisit the request of installing a wayfinding sign and look at the costs of a shoreline erosion protection project for Buttersville Park and Campground.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the township hall.