The Pere Marquette Charter Township board will consider a designated assessor agreement at its meeting at 6:30 p.m., today, Aug. 25. The meeting will be held in person at the township hall.
The Mason County Interlocal Agreement designates Anthony Meyaard, currently the county equalization director, as the county assessor.
The agreement addresses a new assessing process that was passed by state legislation in 2018, according to Derek Eaton, P.M. Township assessor.
The designated assessor will be similar to a “lawyer on retainer” for the municipalities in the county, he said.
Should any municipality fail to meet the state assessing requirements, the designated assessor will step in.
Having a designated assessor is supposed to be an improvement over the previous process which required the state to take over assessing responsibilities.
“(Meyaard) is the only one in the county eligible because he is a MMAO (Michigan Master Assessing Officer), previously called a Level 4,” Eaton said.
Pere Marquette Township requires a Level 4 assessor because of Michigan Power on Sixth Street and the Consumers Energy retention pond by Chauvez Road.
“The levels are based on the values of the (township) which is evaluated by the State Tax Commission each year,” Eaton said.
For the agreement to be acceptable, a majority of the municipalities must sign it.
A designated assessor has to be selected and approved by the state before the end of the year, otherwise the state will appoint one, Eaton said.
Agreeing to the proposed assessor listed on the agreement means the township agrees to Meyaard’s fees should the need arise to use him as an assessor.
Meyaard’s agreement does not require any money be paid to him for retainer while he is the equalization director of Mason County.
Also on the agenda is making some committee and board role changes.
Some adjustments were required after Paul Piper resigned from the board, according to Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
The recommended changes are as follows:
• Jerry Bleau replacing Paul Piper as the Personnel Committee chair;
• Rachelle Enbody replacing Jerry Bleau as Tax Abatement Review Board chair;
• Derek Eaton, current assessor, replacing retired assessor Devon Hull on the Tax Abatement Review Board;
• Rick Deering, resident, replacing resident Sue Van Hoven on the Tax Abatement Review Board;
• Megan Tresnak replacing Paul Piper on the Zoning Board of Appeals;
• Adding Andy Larr, DPW supervisor, to the Roads Committee.
The board will also consider adding Gilbert Hatley as a firefighter for the P.M. Fire Department. This would bring the number of firefighters up to 19 of the allowed 21, according to Fire Chief Larry Gaylord’s recommendation to the board.