Pere Marquette Charter Township is slated to consider a “restated Dow Chemical property resolution” at its meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m, according to the agenda.
At the meeting on Aug. 25, the board authorized Supervisor Jerry Bleau and Clerk Rachelle Enbody to move forward with the purchase.
The property is east of Lakeshore Drive and, once acquired, will be used for public purposes, including developing a conservation park.
Bleau stated at the previous meeting the township was weeks away from closing on the first four parcels of property from Dow Chemical Co. Parcel five will likely be acquired next year.
The board will hear the first reading of a proposed zoning ordinance text amendment. It addresses “detached accessory buildings,” such as garages.
Also on the agenda, the board will certify two millages that passed in the August primary election, and under old business consider the Mason County Interlocal Agreement for county designated assessor.