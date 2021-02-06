Pere Marquette Charter Township will consider equipment purchases and updates at its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The township’s fire department participated in ropes rescue training in July 2020. The fire department is looking to purchase additional ropes rescue equipment, according to the agenda notes.
The fire department is also requesting the purchase of new pagers for an estimated total of $5,405.
At the meeting, the board will consider purchasing a printer for the township offices for an estimated $8,900.
Additional agenda items include the resignation of Masha Gould from the Board of Review, the appointment of Jeremy Wagner to the Planning Commission, the annual agreements to collect summer property taxes and providing funding support for the Household Hazardous Waste Collection program.