Pere Marquette Charter Township will be considering a cancellation policy for its pavilion, hall and camping rentals as a part of its regular meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the township hall.
According to the township board packet, rentals for pavilions or the hall can receive cancellations up to the day of the event and receive a full refund. Refunds will not given if the notice of cancellation is after the event, and cancellation refunds will not be transferred to events in future years. Reservations can be taken starting on Jan. 1 of the current year.
The lease agreement for halls on the township’s website allows for those who rent it to cancel the agreement without penalty by written notice 14 days in advance. It states the supervisor has the right to allow cancellation without charge with less than 14 days notice in “special situations where he deems such consideration is appropriate.”
The proposed policy for daily campsite rental at Buttersville Park and Campground includes the loss of payment for cancellations and refunds won’t be given for any reason. Reservations can be rescheduled and payment applied to a new reservation for the current year.
The proposed policy for a seasonal campground rental with has refunds based on the time elapsed. Cancellations made before the opening day (May 15) will receive a 75 percent refund. Cancellations made between May 15 and June 30 will be considered for a 50 percent refund by the park manager and township supervisor on a case-by-case basis. Cancellations made after July 1 will not receive a refund.
The township board is expected to consider a conflict of interest policy.