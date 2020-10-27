The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider allowing monitoring wells on township properties at its meeting today at 6:30 p.m.
The license agreement will allow the City of Ludington to install wells for monitoring groundwater.
The city recently received reports of PFAS and other heavy metals that contaminated groundwater around the wastewater treatment plant. Though the levels were not above state requirements in some recently tested wells, there is an investigation underway. The monitoring wells will check how far the potential contamination went.
It is the next stage in the process, according to City Manager Mitch Foster.
There will be one well on each of three different properties, according to the agreement.
The township board will review the agreement for liability, the timeframe and more, according to Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
“The board will have to decide what they want to do, to look at the document and make sure everyone is covered,” he said. “I believe it’s important for municipalities to work together.”
The board will also consider three easement agreements with Occidental Chemical Corp., also known as Oxy Chemical.
The easements were previously with Dow Chemical, which the plant on and near Pere Marquette Lake was purchased by Oxy Chemical. The properties are being transferred to the township for the new conservation park, so the easements need to be made with Oxy Chemical as a part of that agreement, according to Bleau.
“The new property we are acquiring has pipelines that Oxy now owns. (The agreement) extends those easements to Oxy,” he said.
Also on the agenda is for the board to consider assessing services by V & V Assessing for the Ludington Pumped Storage plant. The contract will run for three years at $15,000 per year.