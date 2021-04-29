The Pere Marquette Township Board will have to revisit a purchase offer for space in the First Street Business Park when the board meets next.
On Tuesday, the trustees approved a $70,000 offer from Nelson Industrial Construction and Engineering for Lots 11, 12 and 13, according to Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
“They’re a company that’s been awarded a contract for a non-perishable food company’s distribution center,” Bleau told the Daily News on Wednesday. “We got the resolution passed and accepted $70,000 for all three lots, and the board accepted the offer… with the details to be negotiated.”
Bleau noted that the company might be reconsidering its offer.
“They’re not sure if they need all three lots yet… We might have to redo it,” he said.
On Thursday, Bleau said township will indeed need to scrap the initial offer, since a revised version has been submitted in its place.
The new offer is only for Lots 12 and 13. It will be considered during the next regular meeting, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
Lot 12 is 1.30 acres and valued at $33,280 and Lot 13 is 1.58 acres and valued at $39,456, according to real estate summary information in the board’s packet.
The township has seen a flurry of activity around First Street Business Park in recent months.
On April 12, the board approved a $25,000 bid from Foamworks LLC for Lot 4. In January, a $75,000 bid from John Weeber was approved for industrial development.
Lots 1 and 8 were sold in 2020 to separate buyers.
Bleau said multiple bidders have been drawn to the park by the non-perishable food project. He also believes attention sparked by early bids led to interest from other buyers.
“I think this bidding process of this is the driving force behind (the activity at First Street Business Park). I think it’s because of the publicity on those offers,” he said. “And we have some nice lots, too.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The board originally planned to discuss possible uses for the approximately $240,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds the township is scheduled to receive. However, Bleau said more information is still needed before those discussions can be conducted in earnest.
Instead, trustees reviewed a communication from the Michigan Department of Treasury, stating that the state is awaiting further instruction about when the funds will be received, how they’ll be distributed and how they can be spent.
The treasury department recommended updating strategic plans and avoiding short-term decisions, since the funds do not need to be spent until 2024. The state also encourages townships and municipalities to refine record-keeping skills, since the federal dollars will require reporting and could result in an audit.
Bleau said the memo was included in Tuesday’s discussion to keep the community up to date about the process as the township awaits more conclusive answers about the funds.
“We’re trying to get more details. We don’t really know what we can use it for, or how it’s going to play out,” Bleau said.
Also on Tuesday, the board approved proclamations to recognize May 2-8 as both Professional Municipal Clerks Week and Public Service Recognition Week. The board also approved May as Building Safety Month.