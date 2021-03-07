A $1 million development project could be in Pere Marquette Charter Township’s future.
According to the agenda for the township board’s meeting on Tuesday, trustees will consider applying for Land and Water Conservation Fund grant dollars to pay for the development of a boating, fishing and wetlands ecology observation facility at the planned Pere Marquette Conservation Park.
The township board will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the township hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy. The meeting can be accessed remotely by calling (701) 802-5472 and using 1372354 as the access code.
A resolution to support the grant application is on Tuesday’s agenda.
If the resolution is approved, and the grant is awarded, the township would contribute $120,000 toward a required 50-percent local match of $500,000.
A $250,000 donation from the Pennies From Heaven Foundation and $130,00 from Metalworks, both through the Land Conservancy of West Michigan, would make up the rest of the local match, the resolution states.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, trustees will consider revising the issue of bids received for a water and sewer rate study. Quotes were received from Gosling Czubak Engineering Sciences for $7,920; Stantec for $28,970; and Utility Financial Solutions for $29,800.
A proposed ordinance to amend zoning language is also on the agenda.
Trustees will also discuss proposed changes to overtime pay rules for city employees to allow for employees “called in to work outside of normal hours to receive paid overtime regardless of paid time off in any given week.” An item to include the afternoon of Good Friday as a paid holiday is also included.
The board will also:
• approving job descriptions for several city positions;
• consider the mutual fire protection agreement with the Western Mason County Fire Authority;
• consider a resolution to suspend sewer and water penalty charges;
• consider purchasing firefighter turn-out gear.