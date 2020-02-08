The Pere Marquette Township Board will hear the first reading of a zoning ordinance text amendment concerning an area along the Lake Michigan shore considered high-risk for erosion at the regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The ordinance focuses on a section of Lake Michigan shore in the township that runs from the Buttersville Peninsula to 1,500 feet north of the Ludington Pumped Storage Facility north breakwall, according to the board’s packet. The amendment would prevent land-owners from any activity that will increase erosion or decrease the stability of the dunes, specifically removing vegetation.
