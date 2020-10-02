Pere Marquette Charter Township residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the Pere Marquette Conservation Park and voice their opinions at a public workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the open-air pavilion at the former Dow Activities Club Park site.
The Activities Club Park is a part of Dow Chemical property, parcels one through four, that is expected to be closed on by the township before the end of the year. Parcel five is expected to be acquired next year.
The 316 acres of mostly undeveloped land from Dow Chemical will be turned into a conservation park with amenities for public use.
The township hopes being on the property will give the public a chance to see what it has to offer and the benefits of the master planning that is in progress, according to Jim Bernier, consultant on the project.
“The township and myself felt that providing the public the opportunity to get out there and at least see part of the property — and that the process was moving forward — was an important objective, because the process is taking longer than we had hoped,” Bernier said.
The pandemic, as well as some other unexpected complications, has delayed the acquisition, he said.
A majority of the land is east of South Lakeshore Drive and north of Iris Road, and will connect to the township’s parks, Sutton’s Landing and Buttersville Park and Campground. It also includes Lake Michigan frontage and access to Pere Marquette Lake and Pere Marquette River.
Master planning for the park began in the fall of 2019. This will be the township’s second event seeking public input on the plans for the Conservation Park. The first public workshop was held in July at Buttersville Park and Campground.
There have been some changes to the plans since the July workshop, Bernier said.
“The plans at this workshop are much more detailed in terms of preliminary layouts of the proposed recreation facilities and the general trail layout, including the visions for long-term connections toward the city and going south,” he said.
Planning is being conducted in partnership with MCSA Group, a Grand Rapids-based landscape and architectural planner.
The master planning project is supported in part by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grant received by the township through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The planning information will be displayed at poster stations where attendees can ask questions and provide input. Participants can come any time during the two-hour window for Saturday’s workshop.
“The upcoming workshop builds on the broad management concepts that were discussed with people who attended an earlier workshop at Buttersville Park in July,” said Township Parks Manager Kelly Smith in a press release. “The Oct. 3 program takes the project to the next level, where attendees will receive additional information about the vision and goals for the property, preliminary designs for park facilities and a preliminary trail layout.”
People can access the workshop location on the right-hand side of South Lakeshore Drive. The site entry is about 1/4 mile north of Iris Road. A P.M. Township Parks staff member will be on site to provide direction at the entry location, according to the press release.
For residents who are unable to attend the workshop in person, the township is also providing an online option through Konveio.
The MCSA Group developed a website that provides an overview of the P.M. Conservation Park Master Plan process. It enables users to review the same plans and designs that will be available at the workshop, and post comments that will be considered in completing the master plan.
A link to the website site will be posted on the Pere Marquette Township website, www.pmtwp.org, under “Latest Events.”