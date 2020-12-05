The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board of Trustees will have a public hearing for its proposed 2021 budgets and property tax levy at its regular meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held via teleconference. To dial-in use the phone number 1-701-802-5472 and enter the access code 1372354 when prompted.
After the public hearing, the board will decide whether to adopt the budget as proposed or with changes for the upcoming year.
The budget includes the general fund, Metro Act and transportation system special revenue funds. The board will also consider approving the proposed water and sewer fund budgets.
Considering a purchase offer for Lot 8 of the First Street Business Park and a MERS (Municipal Employees’ Retirement System) agreement addendum are also on the agenda.
The business park property sale agreement is with Munn Properties for $80,000, according to the agenda notes.
The MERS addendum concerns data collection changes and requires the township’s agreement as a participant.