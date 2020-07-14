The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board of Trustees will meet in person at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
The meeting will also be available through teleconference. Residents will be able to join the meeting by dialing 701-802-5472 on their phones, then entering the access code 1372354, followed by the pound key.
“People can do either or,” Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said.
At the previous meeting, the board met in the lower level of the township hall.
With the latest executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requiring masks in all indoor spaces, Bleau said they might move it outside.
“We will probably do the same thing unless there is a larger amount of people, then we will move it outside,” he said.
The board is scheduled to interview candidates to fill a trustee vacancy. The board accepted the resignation of Trustee Paul Piper at the June 23 meeting.
Three individuals have submitted letters of interest — Al DeMeester, Ron Soberalski and Megan Tresnak.
The board is obligated to fill the seat within 45 days of the resignation, Bleau said.
“There will be an interview will all (three) at the same time ... and then the board will choose to nominate a candidate for the position or table it to seek more applicants,” he said. “We still have a little bit of time, but the intent is to fill the seat.”