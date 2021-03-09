The Pere Marquette Charter Township board approved the application to pursue the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
The project is a fishing, boating and observatory facility that will be a part of the township’s conservation park. The facility will be on the Pere Marquette River and should allow better access to the river.
The property for the conservation park is currently being acquired from Dow Chemical. The park is expected to be 316 acres in all.
A public hearing was held for the grant application during the meeting Tuesday.
The grant is for $500,000, to be matched by the township and through local donations.
The township applied for the grant last year, but withdrew for several reasons, said Jim Bernier, consultant on the project. He said the pandemic put a pause on acquiring the property in time for the grant to be applicable.
Bernier was optimistic at the meeting that the township will be successful in obtaining the grant funds necessary to build the river facility.
He said the project is estimated to cost about $1.8 million, and in the application, the township will have to include where they plan to get the additional funds from — namely local pledges.
The township will also consider pursuing additional grants for the project such as a waterways grant from the Great Lakes Fisheries Commission.
No Rate Study
The township board decided not to move forward with a water and sewer rate study.
The decision was postponed at the previous meeting to allow the board time to look at the Michigan Rural Water Association analysis that was conducted.
The board determined that the Rural Water analysis, in combination with Karie Bleau’s research were sufficient. Bleau is the water and sewer administrator for the township. The last study was conducted in 2015.
The board unanimously dismissed three bids that were presented by Bleau at the previous meeting.
Other Business
In other business Tuesday evening, the township board:
• Adopted a text amendment for Zoning Ordinance No. 148 after a second reading.
• Accepted two recommended personnel policy changes and updated job descriptions for township staff.
• Decided the township will not waive overdue charges on water and sewer fees for the next billing quarter.
• Approved offering a discount for residents to hook up to the sewer connection while the Rasmussen Road project is under construction. Construction is expected to begin at the end of March. Letters will be sent to the residents from the township.