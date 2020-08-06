The Pere Marquette Charter Township board will take a second look at a food truck ordinance at its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 6:30 p.m.
It was first presented at the July 15 meeting. The board heard feedback from vendors about the first draft and discussed altering the ordinance for the second reading.
Some changes were made for the upcoming reading, including limiting the number of vendors to an area size instead of a location, setting a seasonal timeframe rather than a 180-day limit when the vendors can be active, and the zoning administrator potentially allowing flashing and revolving signs if placed on the non-road facing side of the vehicle.
“The key to this is we are trying to work with the food vendors and create a situation where it’s good and safe for everyone,” said Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
The food truck ordinance can be approved as is, approved with changes or disapproved and sent back to the committee level.
The board will also consider approving the township’s contribution to the Ludington recreation program of $10,000.
“The contribution to the city recreation program goes back as far and I could find — at least since 2014,” Bleau said. “The purpose of this is to reimburse for the participants. If a school-aged child wants to participate in the sports, since we contribute to it, that lessens the burden for those families.”
Since sports were canceled due to the pandemic, some board members have questioned the invoice, according to Bleau.
“The question is, if there are no sports taking place, what are we paying for?” Bleau said.
The program is administered by Ludington Area Schools and the City of Ludington manages the finances.
“I am presenting this invoice at the request of the board and the city,” he said. “The township has had its fair number of participants, so it’s a good program and an asset to the community. We just need to know what we’re paying for and make sure we’re good stewards of the township’s money.”
The program director, Brent Gillett, was invited to the meeting to talk to the board, Bleau said.
The meeting will take place in person. If there are more than 10 people, it will be moved outside, possibly to Sutton’s Landing across the road from the township hall.
“It’ll be based on weather and occupants. We will do our best to keep everyone safe and follow the governor’s orders,” Bleau said.