A plan to reduce Pere Marquette Charter Township’s deer population could be greenlit by township officials Tuesday.
When the township board convenes at 4 p.m., members will review a plan drafted by Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau to address the deer overpopulation issue.
In the notes for Tuesday’s meeting, Bleau outlines a “deer cull” that would last from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2023, between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight.
Bleau said “cull” isn’t quite the right word, though.
“When you say a ‘cull,’ the objective is to go in and kill everything you see,” he told the Daily News. “Our goal is to manage the herd, not to completely eradicate it out of the township.”
The proposal aims to eliminate 150 deer. It would be conducted by “competent marksmen,” and with the assistance of area law enforcement agencies. Bleau said he’s reached out to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole about the plan, and Cole has “no objections.”
Bleau also contacted the Michigan State Police to gauge interest, but hadn’t heard back by Monday.
There’s also an archery component to the management plan, which would start next year.
“If the board adopts this, we’ll task our parks department to develop a process to allow archery hunting within the parks in the township,” Bleau said. “That will go to the longterm deer management of the herd.”
The township board authorized Bleau in September to move forward with developing the plan, after receiving “100-plus” signatures on a letter of concern from residents, asking for officials’ help in thinning out the deer population, specifically on Buttersville Peninsula.
The plan cites residents’ complaints about deer damaging personal property, an increase in car-deer crashes, and damage to the “natural ecosystems” of the P.M. Conservation Park and Buttersville Campground.
If the deer-management plan is approved, Bleau stated that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources would issue a permit to the agency conducting the cull, which would allow for deer to be eliminated “outside of the regular hunting season” and with “exceptions to hunting rules.”
Bleau states that the marksmen participating in the cull would refrain from shooting if there was any uncertainty about safety.
Deer would then be field dressed by the township’s Department of Public Works or parks staff, and venison would be donated to local food banks.
Bleau stipulated that the plan could be implemented on an annual basis, as deer management will “likely need to be employed on a long-term basis.”
If the board signs off on the plan, the township would notify all property owners at least 14 days before the first scheduled hunt date.
SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER
The township will consider an agreement with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office to share the cost of a school resource officer at Ludington Elementary School.
If approved, the agreement would mean the P.M. would provide 25% of the cost for the officer, who would work for the township during the summer months.
During the school year, the officer would be posted at the new elementary school, which is in P.M. Township.
The estimated cost for an officer, a vehicle, and necessary equipment would be about $144,000 per year, with the township contributing about $36,000.
The proposal is an amended version of one discussed by the board in July, which originally included Mason County Eastern as well.
Bleau said the county still aims to post an officer at MCE, but the plan has been “restructured” such that P.M. Township is only being asked to contribute to the posting at Ludington.
ALSO ON TUESDAY
The board will consider spending about $16,400 on environmental work for a potential future brownfield site on township-owned property.