The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board on Tuesday will consider putting a millage renewal request Ludington Mass Transit Authority services before voters on Aug. 2.
According to the packet for Tuesday’s meeting, set to take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Pere Marquette Township Hall, trustees are expected to approve ballot language for a previously voter-approved levy of an additional 0.4 mills — or 40 cents per $1,000 in taxable property value — to replace the millage levied for transportation services in 2021.
If approved by township officials and later by voters, the millage renewal would be for a period of four years, lasting until 2025. It is expected to generate $269,937 during the first calendar year, some of which would go to LMTA.
A resolution is prepared and included in the packet for Tuesday’s meeting, and it includes calling for an election on Tuesday, Aug. 2 if trustees vote in favor of the ballot language.
ROAD PROJECTS
Township officials will consider nine road and dust-control projects approved by the road committee during its meeting on Feb. 4.
Projects going before the board include:
• $82,565 for hot-mix asphalt work and $216.88 for dust control on West Bradshaw Road;
• $54,482 for hot-mix asphalt on South Lakeshore Drive near Buttersville Park;
• $30,381 for work on West River View Drive;
• $24,639 for work on South Shorewview Court;
• $20,674 for work on West Dunecrest Avenue;
• $20,038 for work on South Speer Drive;
• $15,764 for work on West Patterson Road; and
• $17,712 for work on West Pleasant Ridge Road.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board will also consider approving a proposal from Mission North for consultation services associated with the update of the township’s master plan.
Mission North’s proposal was one of three reviewed by township planning commissioners on Feb. 4. It would cost between $19,400 and $19,600. Proposals from McKenna Professional Planning Services and Beckett & Raeder were also reviewed, but planners are recommending that the board approve Mission North’s as it includes a “not-to-exceed” amount of $1,150 for “gathering and reviewing specific information for the township’s planning and zoning processes.”
The board will also consider an amendment to its agreement with SyncWave that would provide complimentary broadband service to township-owned facilities.