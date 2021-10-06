Pere Marquette Charter Township would prefer to stay intact when Mason County’s district lines are redrawn, and it made that preference official on Tuesday during a special meeting of the township board.
During the meeting, board trustees reviewed two draft proposals from the Mason County Apportionment Committee.
One proposal calls for a seven-district plan that would split the township’s two voting precincts into separate districts, combining Precinct 2 with Amber Township and Precinct 1 with Ludington’s Third, Fourth and Sixth wards.
The other plan, proposing eight districts, would keep the two precincts together and pair P.M. and Summit townships.
Township officials would rather see the the latter become a reality.
“We discussed the reapportionment and we unanimously decided to enter comments to the committee that we’re more in favor of their eight-commissioner option,” said Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau. “We would prefer that they align us with another township rather than a city demographic.”
The Mason County Apportionment Committee is accepting comments from townships ahead of its upcoming meeting on Friday, when it could make a decision between the two plans. P.M. is taking advantage of the comment period to make its preference known.
Bleau said the comments will be forwarded on to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly, who will share them with the committee.
The Daily News previously stated that Kelly would be in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, but she was not. Kelly stated that she has not, and would not, attend any township meetings regarding reapportionment plans so as not to show preferential treatment.
MEYERS ROAD WORK
The township also approved moving forward with roadwork on a roughly 2,000-foot strip from Meyers Road to the east and west.
The board approved spending $58,400 on those improvements.
Work is also needed on a roughly 3,600-foot section of Meyers Road south of Rasmussen Road to the Mason County Airport property.
Previously, the township had hoped to split the cost of that portion of the project with neighboring Amber Township, but Amber did not approve entering into a cost-sharing agreement during its most recent meeting.
Amber Township Supervisor James Gallie told the Daily News that the township wanted to approve the cost-sharing, but there were some concerns about whether it had $39,100 to cover its half.
“We’re not positive we have enough in our road budget to pay for our portion of the project, but we’ve talked to the Mason County Road Commission, and we’re going to look into seeing if we can do it,” Gallie said. “It’s not that we don’t want to do it. … It’s just a matter of budgeting.
“If we have enough and the board wants to do it (later) in the fall, we will. If we can do it in the spring, we will. We’d certainly like to.”
P.M. Township left some room for a reconsideration from Amber, approving an expenditure of up to $97,595 for the work in total, but for now its plans are to just move forward with the work near the airport.
Bleau said the board approved that amount to budget for the cost-sharing becoming a possibility.
“We decided that we’re going to go ahead with the section that is east and west that is just in our township … and that we would agree to sign the contract to cost-share with Amber Township if they choose to change their mind,” Bleau said.
If Amber does pitch in and approve the cost-sharing, P.M. would receive $39,100 back from the township at a later date.