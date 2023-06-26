The Ludington City Council approved keeping parking free for all visitors at Stearns Park Beach in front of over 50 people at City Hall last night.
Council approved a motion to take paid parking off the table when considering options to gain financial support for the upkeep and maintenance of Stearns Park Beach. An additional motion was passed to take the discussion back to the parks and recreation committee to discuss further viable options instead of paid parking to support the upkeep and maintenance of Stearns Park Beach.
“This does not prevent this from being reconsidered by a different council,” city manager Mitch Foster said.
All but one of the city residents who spoke during public comment spoke against the idea of paid parking. Several mentioned that Ludington is unique in the way that it doesn’t charge for parking anywhere within the city limits, which makes the city very welcoming to visitors.
They also brought up concerns about the safety of families crossing Lakeshore Drive when they are parking along the streets in the neighborhood around Stearns Park Beach. Many residents who reside in those neighborhoods brought up concerns that their personal parking spaces would be taken, leaving them nowhere to park their vehicles.
Only one resident, who sent a letter read by Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett, stated that they feel visitors to the city should pay for parking at Stearns Park Beach because they should be offering financial contributions to help balance out the amounts city residents pay every year through their taxes to support the maintenance of the park.
OPRA hearing
A public hearing was held and council approved an OPRA exemption certificate for the Visscher Enterprise building at 215 S. James St. Caleb Visscher, owner, plans on remodeling the downstairs office spaces, maintaining the office jobs in the building and creating three housing units upstairs. Visscher will be investing $1.1 million into the project during the 12 year exemption period, freezing the property tax rate at the time of OPRA application.
Cartier bathhouse
The Spicer Group met with three contractors for proposed bids on the renovation of the Cartier Park Campground bathhouses and city council approved the bid from Griffith Builders, Inc.
Griffith’s total base bid for the north and south bathhouses and all total add-alternatives (for optional metal roof and linear stainless steel shower drains) is $1,468,000. Along with the accepted bid, the city has also applied for a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF) grant, which helps provide assistance for projects that assist in areas of natural resource protection and outdoor recreation.
Ordinances
First presentations on multiple ordinances were given Monday to city council members.
Council heard the first presentation of the proposed increase of 0.8396 mills in the operating tax revenue to be levied on property in 2023. They set a public hearing for July 10, 2023 on a proposed increase of 0.0934 mills in the DDA tax millage rate to be levied on property in 2023.
Council also heard the first presentation for the police millage which is up for renewal. The police pension revenue will increase $31,790 due to the increase in taxable value. The millage rate will remain unchanged from last year. The average taxpayer’s bill will increase $74.14.
A public hearing for the Truth in Taxation was set for 6 p.m. July 10 at City Hall.
Campground ordinance
A zoning ordinance change that would allow for a campground in the waterfront district, bordered by East Dowland, South Washington, East Water and South Madison streets was approved by council.
The area already houses a 10-site campground on the north side of the Washington Avenue Bayou, with its main entrance on South Madison Avenue and the new campground will be an extension to the current zoning ordinance, allowing for four additional sites to be constructed on a neighboring parcel.
Sign ordinance
Councilors were presented and approved a new signage ordinance, which includes different options that businesses could choose from to use. Foster stated that this has been an over two year process to come up with the new ordinance.
Other business
Jack Greve, Sable Point Lighthouse Keepers Association executive director, made a presentation about the possibility of adding a light show to the side of the North Breakwater Lighthouse during the summer in 2024. The lighthouse will celebrate its 100th birthday next year. Greve spoke to the council about the different options of possible funding sources. Mayor Barnett asked that Greve meet with the parks and recreation committee to present further information.
“This would be the first pierhead light show in the world,” Greve said.
Foster stated that the recent Gus Macker will be the last in the foreseeable future.
“There were some misconceptions out there,” Foster said. “Macker is run as a franchise and the city takes the burden of most of it. The contract with Chamber ended, they did not cancel it, it was just done. It’s a tough event to host, and it was probably time. The city itself did not say no.”