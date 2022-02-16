HAMLIN TWP. — Charles and Karen Deladurantaye don’t have far to go to work in retirement. Just out the backdoor of their home in Hamlin Township is a garage built to house their respective studios.
There they are engaged, not so much in work, but in labors they love.
Karen works on art quilts and paper piecing in a brightly lit room. Chuck works in an adjacent space on fabric art rooted in his family’s furniture upholstery heritage.
The couple moved to Ludington in 2016 after splitting time between here and their-then-home in Olathe, Kansas, south of Kansas City.
Originally from Riverview, they looked in Traverse City and Petoskey for a place to retire to before settling on Ludington.
“It was a place you had to get off the highway to get to. It was an intentional place,” Karen said. “It was the right place for us.”
“We live in a place with a lot of inspiration, both in terms of subject matter and the people we meet,” Chuck said.
Getting involved with the Ludington Area Center for the Arts secured them in their new hometown as tightly as the stitches in fabric hold together their respective art.
“I learn so much from the painters that I can use in my own art,” Karen said of helpful time spent with LACA’s art critique group.
“LACA has been a good place for us to hang out, a good tribe,” Chuck said.
Chuck likens what Karen does as painting with fabric.
“Each piece is like a journey,” Karen said. “I journal with each as I do them.”
She adds the journal entries to the backs of her pieces, printing them on cloth, some with photos of the piece in progress. They literally become the backstory of what was on her mind and the work put into the art on the front.
The entries might be about the work itself or about the day while she was working on the piece. She tracks time spent while working and includes that information in the entries.
“It helps people understand the time and understand the process,” she said.
Hundreds of hours of work go into the works – from the design on paper of the overall piece and individually of each panel, plotting out each piece of fabric’s shape, color and order of assembly before cutting and stitching. She quips she wasn’t allowed to take drafting in high school because she was a girl, so she does it now with her art.
Art quilts differ from traditional ones in that art quilting is more an anything-goes process, she said.
“There are no rules,” Karen said, other than it must have a sewn front assembled from pieces, batting in the center and a fabric backing.
Otherwise, as long as you can put it on a fabric, it’s fair game.
Karen sometimes uses photographs as a starting point – or sometimes art work of their son Ken, an established artist in Kansas City.
Both Karen and Chuck have in their own ways transformed pieces of their son’s work into their respective forms of fabric-based art. Karen said, when she works on a piece of her son’s art, she feels connected to him while working though hundreds of miles in geography separate them.
Mostly self-taught as an art quilter, she learned how to sew from her mother. Sewing stitches her to mother, too.
Chuck finds the fabric of his family threading through his work, too. His father and grandfather operated an upholstery business he worked in as a young man and that is now operated by his brother as the business approaches its 100th anniversary. Chuck left the trade when he started a family and needed more income. For 30 years he worked in the automotive business in sales, until he was laid off in his mid-50s during the recession of 2008.
Karen was operating her own craft business including doing design work for Fabric Café Chenille by the Inch. So, Chuck opened an upholstery business that continued for 10 years even after their move to Ludington. His portion of their studio was originally for the upholstery business until back issues prompted him to end the successful enterprise.
Today, while Karen uses material from her previous craft business in much of her work, Chuck uses upholstery material – scraps from previous jobs, upholstery sample books and even material that was in good condition salvaged from work done for customers. Both glean from the other’s stockpiles as warranted.
Karen said Chuck used to question her search for just the right fabric for a piece of art – until he started doing his own fabric art. Now, he too might obsess on getting just the right piece of fabric.
In addition to stitching, Chuck uses applique techniques to create portraits. abstracts or scenes with his fabric. He likens his work to collaging with fabric. One applique-style piece currently on display in LACA’s Member Show through Feb. 26 is of a man walking through a snow-dappled woods evokes the look of paint-by-numbers oil paintings.
Chuck said once he started working on art pieces, he realized and came to appreciate that the upholstery his father did was craft and art.
There’s another facet Chuck enjoys while working on a piece.
“It’s been fun for me. It’s definitely a Zen thing. You get into it and the outside world goes away. You forget about COVID, politics. It gets very meditative.”
The Deladurantayes will have an exhibit of their work in June in LACA’s main gallery. Both are working on pieces for it while thinking about what existing pieces they will bring to their first gallery show together.
“It will be interesting to see all of my pieces hanging in one room,” Karen said.
Karen knows she will show some of her zinnia series work. The Deladurantayes keep a garden at their home. During the pandemic, Karen became fascinated by the zinnias in the garden from seed to flowering and ultimately to fabric.
“I got mesmerized by them,” she said. “I’m sharing the beauty I rediscovered in my yard during shutdown.”
Her first artistic passion, though, she said, is paper piecing. She’s creating a piece for the June show now.
“I’m in the middle of this now. I feel like I’m in the middle of an ocean,” she said.
The finish is a long way off and the task can seem overwhelming.
“When I make it to the other side, I’m glad I made the journey.”
It’s a journey that’s realized in the studio so very close to home.