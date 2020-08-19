Two Mason County men were arrested on felony drug charges by officers from the Scottville Police Department Monday evening.
The driver of the car, Stephen John Silvers, 32, 3767 N. Shadybrook Lane, Victory Township, was arraigned on a charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy.
He was arraigned by Magistrate Glenn Jackson who set his bond at $10,000 cash or surety. He remains lodged in the Mason County Jail and his next court appearance date is set for Aug. 26 at 3:45 p.m. A probable cause hearing will be held a that time.
A passenger in the car, Robert Andrew Thompson, 20,1857 E. Millerton Road, Fountain, was arraigned on two charges: possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and possession of a controlled substance, cocaine.
He was arraigned on the charges by Magistrate Glenn Jackson who set his bond at $10,000 cash or surety. He remains lodged in the Mason County Jail. His next court appearance is a probable cause hearing set for Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
The pair were arrested after Scottville officers stopped their vehicle at 6:21 p.m. on East Broadway Street in the City of Scottville.