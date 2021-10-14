Two men were arrested late Wednesday night after they allegedly broke into Mason County Eastern school.
Zachary Allen Reiss, 20, 128 W. State St., Scottville, and Kyle Daniel Paulus, 19, 73 S. Main St., Custer, were each arraigned Thursday on a single misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without permission.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post’s Matthew Demny took the initial report at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, and Sgt. Thomas Voss said the incident remains under investigation.
The state police was assisted by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9, said Sheriff Kim Cole.
Mason County Eastern Superintendent Paul Shoup said he was notified of the incident shortly after 10 p.m. a school district employee.
“Our night maintenance supervisor was doing his rounds. He checks doors and came into the kitchen. As he walked into the kitchen, these two individuals were in the kitchen,” Shoup said. “When they saw them, they jumped out a window out of the office area of the kitchen. Law enforcement was then called.”
Shoup said the pair were men and he believed them to be in their late teens or early 20s. He said he did not recognize either of them.
“I didn’t know them,” he said.
Shoup alleged both men were smoking marijuana in the kitchen.
“That was detected by the smell, both by our maintenance supervisor and myself when I keyed in,” Shoup said. “They were doing that in there, at the minimum.”
Shoup said he was unsure if there were any other damages or thefts from the kitchen area of the school, and the district’s food service director was looking over the area to make those determinations.
“We’re working on the window … I couldn’t see anything out of place at that moment, but I’m not in there (as often as the director),” Shoup said.
He credited law enforcement for apprehending the pair.
A $500 personal recognizance bond was set for both Reiss and Paulus. One of the stipulations of the bond was that neither could enter the school premises. Another stipulates neither man can use alcohol, marijuana or illegal controlled substances.
A pre-trial hearing for each case has been scheduled for Oct. 25. Paulus’ hearing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m., and Reiss’ hearing is scheduled for 3:15 p.m.