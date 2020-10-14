A downstate Michigan couple were arrested on multiple counts, including weapons and stolen property charges, by the Michigan State Police following a traffic stop early Monday morning.
The incident began when troopers from the Hart Post stopped the pair on U.S. 10 at Brye Road in Amber Township. They were found to be driving a stolen pickup truck from Hillsdale County and pulling a flatbed utility trailer that was reported stolen from Ottawa County.
The driver of the vehicle, Austin Daniel Koster, 31, 1527 State St. Lot 123, Belding, was arrested and subsequently arraigned on a felony count of counterfeiting-coins/possession of five or more; a felony count of receiving and concealing stolen property — motor vehicle; a felony count of receiving and concealing $1,000 or more but less than $20,000; three felony counts of felony firearms; a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon; a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied; and, two misdemeanor counts of larceny less than $200.
Bond was set in his case at $50,000, cash. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21.
Troopers say that at the man also has several outstanding warrants from Kent County on drug charges.
His passenger, Kali Nicole Royce, 33, 10750 S. Sheridan Road, Fenwick, was arrested and later arraigned on Tuesday on a felony count of counterfeiting-coins/possession of five or more; a felony count of receiving and concealing stolen property — motor vehicle; a felony count of stolen property receiving and concealing $1,000 or more but less than $20,000; a felony count of lying to a peace officer-4 years or more crime investigation; and two misdemeanor counts of larceny less than $200.
Bond was set in her case at $25,000, cash. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21.
She also has outstanding warrant from Kent County on drug charges.
The pair were lodged in the Mason County Jail following the 3 a.m. traffic stop.