Two people entered pleas before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday in unrelated cases.
• Nelson Edward Sanford, 24, pleaded guilty to a count of possession of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic, a felony, and a count of operating while impaired, a misdemeanor. Sanford was also facing a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated. Sanford is scheduled to be sentenced July 18.
• Michael Thomas Chick II, 43, pleaded guilty to a count of possession of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic, a felony. Chick is scheduled to be sentenced July 18.