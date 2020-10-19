FILER TWP. — The Manistee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an injury crash that occurred at 10:23 a.m. Monday on U.S. 31 near Fox Farm Road in Filer Township.
According to a press release from Manistee County Sheriff Ken Falk, a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta was southbound on U.S. 31, crossed the center line and into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane. It struck a 2003 Freightliner semi-tractor.
The Volkswagen was driven by a 30-year-old man from Chicago, and he had a passenger who is a 28-year-old woman, also from Chicago. The semi was driven by a 61-year-old man from Dimondale. Both occupants of the Volkswagen were taken to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital for medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Manistee County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Filer Township Fire/EMS, Manistee City Police, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police and North Flight Ambulance Services.
Falk stated neither alcohol or drugs were believed to be a factor.
The incident remains under investigation.