Two men from Lapeer County were the ones that were rescued from the Ludington North Breakwater Saturday afternoon by members of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement division, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
According to Cole, Marine Deputy Mark Willis and DNR Officers Brian Brosky and Kyle Publiski went out onto the breakwater to where a 20-year-old Otter Lake man and a 21-year-old Metamora man were near the Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse.
“The three were able to get the ‘throw rope’ to the victim and pull him towards the (breakwater),” Cole stated in the release. “Once within reach, Willis went out onto the rocks and was able to grab the (Metamora man) by the arm while Brosky held on to Willis by (Willis’) shirt.”
Cole stated that both men slipped into the water because of the waves on Lake Michigan, and the algae built up on the breakwater made it slippery. The Otter Lake man was able to pull himself back out of the water, and he received minor injuries. Life EMS transported the Metamora man to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for suspected hypothermia.
Cole stated that his marine patrol often trains with the DNR and the U.S. Coast Guard to provide water rescue services.
“It is no secret that well-trained and equipped officers are given a clear advantage in high-stress situations like this,” Cole said. “With the tragic events on our waterways in 2019 still fresh in our memories, the (Sheriff’s Office) command staff worked with the Mason County Board of Commissioners to equip each sheriff’s deputy with a ‘throw rope’ and high-quality life vests for these very situations.
“There is no doubt whatsoever, that training and equipment prevented a Thanksgiving weekend disaster here in Mason County.”
Ludington Police Capt. Steve Wietrzykowski said neither man was cited as the breakwater was technically not closed. The Daily News reported Monday the gate for the breakwater was removed by the city in late October because of the potential for storms and ice to destroy the gate during the winter months.