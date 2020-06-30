A father and son were ticketed for taking snapping turtles out of season after Michigan State Police were called to the Scottville Riverside Park Sunday evening.
Troopers say the pair had snagged seven turtles and one of the men was sitting on top of a turtle when the arrived, preventing the turtle from escaping.
Upon searching the pair’s property troopers found three more turtles the pair had previously poached, making a total of 10 turtles that had been taken out of season.
Troopers cited a 66-year-old Scottville man and his 18-year-old son, also from Scottville, for taking turtles out of season; taking undersized turtles and taking over the limit of snapping turtles. They will appear before Magistrate Glenn Jackson on the charges.
Authorities were called to the park at 7:10 p.m. after receiving a tip concerning the incident.