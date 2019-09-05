Fossils will be at the forefront of discussion when traveling paleontologist “Paleo” Joe Kchodl will be the guest speaker at the Pere Marquette Rock and Mineral Club meeting Monday evening.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Meredith Hanson, a leader in the club, said that children are invited to attend the event, but kids 12 and younger should be accompanied by adult guardians.
“I’m hoping that a lot of families will bring their kids, and that it will spark an interest for people to want to learn about fossils and dinosaurs — that it will peak an interest,” Hanson said.
Kchodl, who goes by the nickname “Paleo” Joe, is a full-time, Michigan paleontologist and educator based in Midland. He’s been presenting his fossil knowledge in programs across Michigan for about 25 years, educating elementary to college students as well as families.
