Following a two year absence, the annual Riverton Fire Department Pancake Breakfast fundraiser is returning on Saturday, May 7 from 7 a.m. to noon at the Riverton Township Hall.
Fire Chief Joe Cooper said it will be similar to what they have done in the past with one exception: this year, people will have the option of fresh blueberry pancakes.
“This year we bought some fresh blueberries that we will sprinkle in and mix with the pancake batter,” he said. “I bought 15 pounds of blueberries, and we will mix those in to see if those are a popular item this year.
“This has been a great fundraiser for us. We enjoy seeing the people we have not seen in a while. It kind of reminds me of a family reunion.”
The breakfast will also include a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and bake sale.
Cooper said the money raised, after expenses, goes into the Riverton Fire Fighters Association Inc. account.
“We use that fund to pay for our accounting, and then any other projects that the Mason County Rural Fire Authority might say we do not have the funds for.”
Cooper said the funds raised will help in the purchase of a new boat.
“Last year we had a boat accident that ended with a fatality on Bass Lake,” Cooper said. “The family of the deceased has been generous enough to donate to the fire department, including all of the memorial contributions to use for the purchase of a new boat.”
Cooper said the fire department has raised around $20,000 and said if there is a good turn-out, the Riverton Fire Department is planning to order the new boat, “an 18-foot center console stand-up that is stable and good for rivers and small lakes.”
Cooper said Riverton and Summit townships have 10 different lakes in his coverage area, including a portion of the Pere Marquette River.
“The boat will also be available for others to use if the need ever arises,” he said.
Cooper said they spent three days on Bass Lake last year and found out that the department’s current boat is ideal for two people but with three it is near weight capacity and unstable.
Cooper said the department wants to get this project done for the family to help give them some closure.
Cooler said the pancake breakfast fundraiser started out as a way to hold a larger event and to bring the community together.
“Back then the department still held fundraisers, but they were a lot smaller, like a car wash. We would get a half-a-dozen cars out here, maybe 50 if you were lucky and make $250 to $500 bucks,” he said. “It just wasn’t enough, we needed to make more money. The first breakfast was a lot smaller, but every year it just kept getting bigger and bigger. Now we are at the point where it is almost like a family reunion there.”
Over the years the fire department has been able to add a 30-kilowatt generator that runs both buildings in case of power outage, station upgrades and the concrete pads in front of the storage barn.
The storage barn was built in 2017 and is used as a space to store a fire truck in the summer.
Cooper, who has 32 years with the fire department, said it has been great to see everybody who comes to the breakfast. Chances are that he has been to most of the houses in both Riverton and Summit counties at one time or another with the fire department.
“It provides a chance to get to talk with your neighbors and see how everyone is doing in a relaxed and stress free environment.
The breakfast on Saturday, May 7 will include scrambled eggs, sausage from Sanders Meats, maple syrup from Kistlercrest Farm, apple sauce, orange juice and apple juice donated by Indian Summer, fruit and coffee.
The cost is a $10 donation per plate, children who are 6 and under are a free will donation, according to Cooper.
“We had to raise our price a little bit because the cost of everything has increased in price,” Cooper said.
Cooper, who was at the fire station on Tuesday beginning prep work for the event, said that the event was not held the past two years because of COVID.
“Before the pandemic, we had a pretty good system going out here,” he said. “I started prepping a little bit earlier this year just to make sure we have everything.”
Cooper said it will be the annual 18th annual event, not the 20th, because of not holding the event the past two years.