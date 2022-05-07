RIVERTON TWP. — “It’s like a big reunion here.”
That’s how Fire Chief Joe Cooper described the Riverton Fire Department’s first pancake breakfast fundraiser in more than two years.
And indeed, spirits were high and people seemed more than happy to have the event back.
“Everybody knows everybody and they like to get together and chitchat,” Cooper said.
About 500 people turned out to eat, greet, donate and catch up, moving from the breakfast in the town hall to the silent auction in the adjacent fire barn.
The fundraiser serves as a way for Cooper’s department to supplement its operational funds from the Mason County Rural Fire Authority, and Cooper expects that with Saturday’s turnout, the department will have the funds necessary to make a much-needed new purchase.
“We’re on a project right now where we’re buying a different boat,” he said. “The boat we have … is just too small for the operations we’re trying to do with it.
“Unfortunately there was a fatal boating accident last year, and the family took all the memorial contributions and gave them to us. We raised a huge amount of money to go toward a new boat, but we’re a little short, so we’ll take the funds from today and we’ll go next week and get a boat ordered.”
Fundraiser dollars also go to holiday dinners for firefighters’ significant others, “as a way to say thank you for putting up with us,” along with other minor expenses that arise from year to year.
Cooper said the department’s budget from the fire authority “gets us through most things,” but there are just times when they need a bit of extra money. Cooper said he’s grateful that the community was so willing to come out and lend its support.
Saturday was the department’s 18th breakfast — and would have been its 20th without the COVID cancellations — and Cooper said he didn’t know what to expect in terms of turnout.
“We’re just trying to get in the swing of things again,” he said. “I wasn’t sure there was going to be a good turnout (but) I think this is going to be one of the bigger ones to date.”
Cooper said it felt “great” to be able to host the pancake breakfast again after the two-year hiatus, and longtime pancake breakfast supporters Kathy Fahlsing and Dan Mahynski, both of Riverton Township, felt the same way.
The pair came every year prior to COVID-19, and they weren’t going to miss the fundraiser’s first year back.
“There were very good servings and the cause is great,” Mahynski said.
”We have to support our community,” Kathy Fahlsing said.
They said it’s impressive how many people devote their time to hosting the breakfast, and how many community members turnout to show support.
A special part of this year’s breakfast was the addition of fresh blueberries into the pancake mix. Cooper said it’s something people have been asking about for a long time, so the department opted to buy 15 pounds of blueberries and add them to many of the pancakes.
Safe to say, it was a good call.
“Everyone I’ve talked to so far seems to have really enjoyed them, so I think that’s going to be a new thing for us,” he said. “I think you can count on it.”
Cooper was right about the fundraiser being one of the biggest ever. In past years, the breakfast has raised between $8,000 and $10,000. This year’s fundraiser brought in “just over $14,000 in profit,” Cooper confirmed Saturday evening.
He thanked those who attended for being so generous, and he added that the Riverton Firefighters Association will without question be able to make its boat purchase now.