Several major events in the surrounding area have already been cancelled or had to be virtual this year due to COVID including the Bayshore Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K in this coming May in Traverse City.
Locally, it's still a wait-and-see approach to some of the upcoming events in early part of this year. For other events, though, there have been cancellations. The seventh annual Pure Ludington Brrrewfest scheduled for Jan. 23 was canceled.
Jen Tooman, communications and marketing manager with the City of Ludington, said as far as January, February and March goes, the St. Patrick’s Day committee has not met yet and are planning to meet later this month.
“I'm anticipating the race series to go in-person as long as the orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (allow for gatherings of more than 100),” Tooman said. “As far as the parade and pub crawl, we have not made any decision just yet. If the bars are open and we can safely encourage people to walk around, from the small business standpoint, we would love to draw that traffic for them this spring."
Tooman said the consensus so far is that the downtown area is going to do whatever it can within whatever orders are imposed from MDHHS.
“We have a meeting next week with the downtown business owners, and we are going to gauge what they want to do for the Souper Bowl Walk,” Tooman said.
The walk is in February, and it will boil down to if the business can be open when the event rolls around.
“We know things are expected to get better, but we do not have a clear path for that to happen, yet,” Tooman said. “This is kinda of a light time of year (for events) anyway.”
Tooman said the city is moving forward as if these events can happen. If the orders prevent that or a suggestion is that it is not a good idea, then things will be re-evaluated as the event comes closer.
“We are still planning this year's events as if they will happen. They may look a little different,” Tooman said. “We plan to hold them. At what capacity (we can hold them) will be the key.”
Other events that are still being planned for the the first two months of the new year is the Ludington State Park guided snowshoe walks on Saturdays in January and February 2021, but participants must register prior to the date of the walk.
Walks are restricted to 25 participants. Registration will not be done over the phone or by walk-ups. The park also will be enforcing the use of face masks and the need to be socially distant throughout the walk. The registration is at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0a4dafad2ca7fb6-guided
The guided walks last about one-and-a-half hours, and they highlight the park’s nature and history while taking visitors through Ludington State Park’s snow-covered sand dunes. Walks begin outside the warming shelter next to the parking lot at the end of M-116. The park has snowshoes to loan to participants only. Snowshoes fit children ages 10 and older to adult.
Participants are advised to dress warmly, wear good fitting winter walking shoes or boots and bring a flashlight if attending a 6 p.m. night walk. The walks will be at 2 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30 and Feb. 6 and 13.