The Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission completed its task Tuesday of approving maps for Congress and the state legislature.
The commission placed Mason County in its entirety in the 2nd Congressional District and 32nd State Senate District. However, the county has a new split as it is in two different State House districts.
The commission had five options to consider for its Congressional maps, three that were collaboratively drawn by the members of the commission and two that were submitted by single members of the commission. There were six versions of the state senate maps, three collaboratively drawn and three individually drawn. The state house maps had four options, one individually drawn.
The 2nd Congressional District is where about half of Mason County is now with the remainder in the 1st Congressional District. The 1st Congressional District is represented by Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, and the 2nd Congressional District is represented by Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland.
However, neither of the congressmen’s hometowns are in the redrawn 2nd Congressional District. Someone who runs for Congress does not necessarily need to live in the district they seek to represent.
Besides all of Mason County, the map as adopted includes all of 13 other counties including Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties. It also includes portions of six other counties. Manistee and part of Wexford counties are at its northern-most. It stretches as far east as all of Gladwin and Gratiot counties and a portion of Midland County. To the south, it includes all of Barry and Ionia counties, and rural portions of Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.
The map can be seen online at https://michigan.mydistricting.com/legdistricting/comments/plan/254/23
Under the current mapping, Mason County was divided roughly at Decker Road except for a cut in for a portion of Hamlin Township for its representation in Congress.
Mason County was in the 35th State Senate district, represented by Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington. The old district included Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Wexford, Kalkaska, Crawford, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties.
The new 32nd District is largely a lakeshore district with Mason County at its center. It includes all of Benzie County, roughly the western half of Manistee County, all of Oceana County and all of Muskegon County except for its three eastern-most townships. The part of Manistee County that is included are Arcadia, Pleasanton, Springdale, Onekama, Bear Lake, Manistee, Brown, Stronach and Filer townships with the City of Manistee.
The map can be seen online here: https://michigan.mydistricting.com/legdistricting/comments/plan/260/23
For the State House districts, only the eastern quarter of Mason County would remain in the 101st District — Meade, Sheridan, Branch and Logan townships. That district will contain a portion of Oceana County, all of Newaygo County, the western three-quarters of Lake County and the southern three-quarters of Wexford County.
The majority of Mason County will be in 102nd District. The 102nd District would also include the southwest corner of Manistee County, all of Oceana County except for its northeastern two townships placed in the 101st District and five townships in northern Muskegon County. A portion of Lakewood Club in Muskegon County is in this district.
The map can be seen online here: https://michigan.mydistricting.com/legdistricting/comments/plan/262/23
Under the current map, the 101st District was all of Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties, and it was represented by Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann. O’Malley, living in Leelanau County, would not represent Mason County unless he moved into the district.
The commission will work on a final report with the maps scheduled to take effect on March 3, 2022, for the 2022 elections.