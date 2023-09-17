Steve Begnoche photo

A panel consisting of, from left, the Rev. Hillary Thurston-Cox, pastor of United Methodist Church of Ludington, Chris Simons, recently retired Clarke Retirement Home dementia consultant; Betty Smith, the subject of the “Betty’s Story” video about living with dementia; and Bill Biergans, Smith’s husband and caretaker, discussed dementia, following the showing of “Betty’s Story” Saturday afternoon at the UMC church.