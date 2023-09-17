“It isn’t always easy to have dementia and admit it, but it is important.”
That’s one of the lessons Betty Smith shared during a panel discussion on dementia following a viewing of a video, “Betty’s Story,” Saturday afternoon at the United Methodist Church of Ludington.
The video came about as a way for Smith to share her journey with Lewy Body dementia, one of the many forms of dementia afflicting more than 170,000 Michigan residents — a number expected to top 200,000 in the coming years.
It was a bit of a homecoming for Smith who served the UMC of Ludington as an associate pastor about 1990.
It also was a bit of step for Smith, too, who said, with the help of family, it was the farthest she has ventured since getting the diagnosis.
Her husband and caregiver Bill Biergans, and Chris Simons, a dementia expert who worked at Clark Retirement Home in Grand Rapids where Smith and Biergans reside, and who helped the couple with the diagnosis and coming to grips with living with dementia, were joined by the Rev. Hillary Thurston-Cox, UMC of Ludington pastor who moderated the discussion.
About 30 people viewed the video and discussion, several asking questions concerning dementia, how to cope, strategies for caregivers and more.
“The whole reason to do this is truth telling,” Smith said early on.
She related how when she was a 15-year-old girl, her grandfather lived with them. He had dementia, though it wasn’t called that then — he was viewed by people as a senile old man. He would wander off and she would be asked to find him — something she didn’t like doing.
Letting family, including children, know one has dementia is important, she said.
“If I would have had more understanding about what was wrong with grandpa, I wouldn’t have been such a pain-in-the-neck,” Smith said.
It’s OK to be sick, Smith said, and play with the children, as age appropriate. She told of how Facetime visits with one young grandson living in Hawaii has brought them close together, despite the dementia.
“It is important to have someone who can tell that story,” Simons said.
A supportive family can be a great asset.
Smith and Simons said stigma about dementia needs to be eliminated.
“When I was young, we didn’t say the word ‘cancer.’ We sometimes don’t want to say the word ‘dementia.’ We need to say the word,” Simons said.
“You can’t do this alone,” Biergans said of his experience as a caregiver. “You have to have family and friends. My support group is real helpful.”
Age also is a factor, he said, noting it creeps up on one, and as a caregiver, leaves one tired. Help also is needed when caring for someone with dementia.
Smith said being in need of help has taken getting used to. “It’s been very difficult because I never had help.”
Accepting help cleaning the house, she said, allows her to instead do what she wants to do.
Simons said help can come in many forms — therapy, family or housekeeping, for instance.
“All of the sudden you’re tired,” Biergans said, “you can’t do it anymore. You need to get help.”
Simons said male caregivers often get depressed and said she tells them to talk to a doctor when depressed. Medications can help.
An audience member serving as caregiver to his mother who has an undiagnosed type of dementia, asked if determining the exact type of dementia is important.
Simons said, if it is in an advanced state and the person is elderly, it might not matter much. She said there are many types of dementia and often they exhibit as mixed types, for instance A mixture of Lewy Body and Alzheimer’s.
Early on, an exact diagnosis could be helpful because the different types can cause different reactions and if aware of the exact type, one might better prepare for what could happen.
For instance, she said, those with Lewy Body can have frightening hallucinations.
Smith talked about hallucinations she’s had, often in the morning or in late evening. Generally, they haven’t been frightening. A common theme in her hallucinations, she said, has been seeing a group of people in a room, in some cases musicians. One “disconcerting” hallucination involves a black rat jumping beneath her bed covers.
Smith praised her husband Bill, noting at times he gets exasperated with her “and he has every right to be exasperated with me.”
Turning towards him, Smith said, “I have a wish for you: That you find some time to do something you want to do with your kids … and go do it. Go have some fun.”
Biergans noted it is difficult at times to reason with someone with dementia “because there is no reasoning with them – it’s the disease.”
Simons also said it is important to let neighbors and friends know, too, “in case they walk.”
Smith said so far, she hasn’t walked – wandered off – but she has experienced forgetting where she was or how to get where she wanted to go.
She wears a bracelet with identification and instructions for anyone who might find her in case she does walk away.
As the panel wound down, Thurston-Cox said the presentation was meant to offer insight and hope to anyone confronting a dementia diagnosis that means a change in life. “It doesn’t end, it changes,” she said.
“We, the people of God, can be beautiful to each other and carry each other’s burdens. Caregivers “are holy,” she said, adding God is with us.”