In 2007, Ludington Area Schools teacher Christine James read the story Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes to her class, and it inspired her students to encourage hope for those suffering from cancer.
“Sadako Sasaki was 2 years old and living in Hiroshima when the atomic bomb was dropped on her community on August 6, 1945,” James said. “Nine years later, Sadako developed symptoms that led to the diagnosis of leukemia. This illness was believed to be a direct result of the radiation that she was exposed to since her home was 1 mile from the exact location of where the bomb was dropped in Hiroshima.
“While hospitalized, Sadako began folding origami paper cranes as it was believed that once the folder successfully makes 1,000 cranes their wish will come true. Sadako was able to fold more than 1,000 paper cranes, but unfortunately she did not survive. Her friends decided to come up with a way to raise money for a memorial in honor of Sadako, and the others that had suffered from the effects of the atomic bomb.
“The Hiroshima Peace Park now has a statue of Sadako holding a crane as a symbol of peace and hope.”
Her class folded 1,000 paper cranes and gifted them to then five-year-old Aubrey Raspotnik, a young girl who was fighting cancer at the time.
Cranes for a Cause was started when James decided that she would have her current class take on the project again, but at a larger scale, after learning about 5-year-old Scottville resident Maci Jensen’s cancer diagnosis, and several other cancer diagnoses in Mason County.
“One of my students knows Maci Jensen through gymnastics and mentioned that she was ill,” James said. “I could see the concern on her face and knew that we needed to do something. Thinking back upon that experience in 2007 and knowing how many children in our community are currently fighting cancer, I wanted to renew this effort and provide a way for kids to support these brave kids within our community.”
As her students started folding cranes during lunch and recess time and soon the word of the project spread to other buildings in the school district as well as to other schools in Mason County.
“At this time, we have students at Ludington Elementary School, OJ DeJonge Middle School, Ludington High School, Ludington Area Catholic School and Covenant Christian School that are currently folding or in the process of getting organized and learning how to fold the cranes,” James said. “We also have a number of adult volunteers in the community and in other parts of the state that have joined our endeavor.”
James stated that most students haven’t really done origami before, so there has been a learning curve to help them learn the proper way to fold the cranes, but that hasn’t stopped them from wanting to help.
“It is our goal to give 1,000 paper cranes to a number of children and community members that are currently battling cancer,” James stated. “We are in the very early stages of coordinating our groups and teaching the steps for folding the cranes to our volunteers, but we have a number of very ambitious and excited participants.”
Along with James, a few other volunteers have been instrumental in gathering students to make cranes.
“Teacher Eileen Kline has been instrumental in coordinating the student groups at OJ Middle School and Ludington High School,” James said. “She has enlisted small groups of sixth, seventh and eighth graders in Ludington, along with grade level staff, who are all donating their time during the lunch hours to fold origami paper cranes and help create the first senbazuru, or group of 1,000 cranes, of this effort.
“Kathy Grierson and her son, Gabe, have been at the heart of Cranes for a Cause as well, providing supplies and teaching the steps of folding the perfect origami paper crane. Andria Beaushaw is leading the group at Covenant Christian School and so many others have been coordinating supplies, students and volunteers among our other volunteer groups.”
As students and volunteers continue to fold cranes, they also continue to run low on supplies. James stated that the Childhood Cancer Campaign, along with donations through the Cranes for a Cause Amazon wish list, have been helping make the cause possible.
“We have been working with the Childhood Cancer Campaign throughout this process, and they have been incredibly supportive,” James said. “We are in the very early stages of this project, but I believe that we will be able to give our first 1,000 cranes by the end of this week. Within the first week and a half of the project, over 478 cranes had been folded at OJ Middle School and at least 135 cranes at Ludington Area Catholic School.”
The feedback from students and the community have been very positive, James stated. She wants those receiving the cranes to know that they have a large group of people supporting them as they go through these difficult times.
“My hope is that this project will inspire children and adults to do whatever they can to join together in supporting people in our community,” she said. “Folding paper cranes may seem like a small gesture, but to those that contributed and those that receive the gift, it is a very moving experience. We want to show love and offer hope to those that are fighting courageous battles against cancer.”
Anyone looking to help with Cranes for a Cause can visit the Facebook page that has been set up for more information.
“People can join our Cranes for a Cause Facebook group and then reach out to any of us with questions or interest in becoming involved,” James said. “We do have an Amazon wish list that will be updated as needs arise. We are so grateful to everyone that is willing to fold the cranes and help us create as many senbazuru, or groups of 1,000 cranes, as possible to give to people within our community and beyond.”
When Aubrey Raspotnik received her cranes back in 2007, James stated that Aubrey and her family were very grateful and felt uplifted by the gesture from the students. She is hopeful the cranes being created now will also provide a measure of encouragement and love to those receiving them in the coming weeks.
“We are doing this to provide hope during the most challenging time,” James stated. “Cancer is a horrible disease, and it takes such a toll on the individual, their family and friends.
“Through Cranes for a Cause, we want those that are battling cancer to know that we care about them and that with every crane folded we are offering hope, love and support. They are not alone in this fight and by uniting in an effort like this one, we show what it means to be part of a loving and caring community.”