Brian Dotson, principal of Foster Elementary School, said that idea of the parade was to provide some closure to the school year for not only students but also the staff.
“The last day of school is always an emotional day for me, seeing our fifth graders become middle schoolers and seeing our fourth graders becoming our new school leaders,” Dotson said. “Today was no different. We saw the long line of cars and the looks on both students’ and parents’ faces and it hit me: The school year has ended.”
Dotson said that he is excited to be a part of this community and school district and wishes everyone a safe and restful summer.
Dotson also gave credit to Franklin Elementary School teacher Melissa Ruboyianes who came up with the idea of have a parade and Franklin Principal Catherin Elisinger for asking both Foster and Lakeview to join in to celebrate the last day of school.