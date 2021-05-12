The owner of Big Fish in downtown Ludington opened new clothing store and is ready to welcome summer.
On April 1, Shai Albaz opened Paradise, a clothing store on East Ludington Avenue. Its sister store, Big Fish, ran out of room for the products being sold. Albaz decided to open Paradise across the street to house the excess merchandise.
Paradise sells spring and summer clothing, as well as some Big Fish items, according to manager Vicki Cooper.
“It’s stuff that he used to have before, just, he didn’t have enough room over there so he decided that he was going to open this and have a bigger space between two buildings instead of one,” Cooper said.
Paradise is located at the former Lindsay’s Furniture store. Jim and Sue Lindsay retired in 2019 after owning their business for 43 years. The storefront was largely vacant — save for the Rotary Club’s auction last November — until Paradise opened last month.
Cooper has known Albaz for six years and worked at the Big Fish location in Manistee. She said Albaz hopes Paradise will generate more revenue for Ludington and himself once tourists start to come for the summer.
The mission statement at all of Albaz’s locations, including Paradise, is to make the customers happy.
“We’re hoping for a good season. We welcome everyone to come down and check us out. And also make sure that they visit our Big Fish locations,” Cooper said.