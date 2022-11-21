Parking for sporting events at Ludington High School might well be a game in and of itself thanks in part to the construction at the secondary school complex over the winter.
“What do you say? Get here early if you want to get a good parking spot,” Ludington athletic director Greg Pscodna joked. “I don’t know what else to say. If you’re going to roll up at 6:30 for a 7 o’clock game and think you’re going to park right there, you might be in a little trouble.”
Pscodna outlined the parking areas which were limited to the lot on the northwest edge of the high school, handicapped parking on the south side of the high school with some parking for others there and on-street parking on Washington Avenue and Anderson Street.
“There’s only like 22 parking spots (in the northwest lot),” Pscodna said. “So, it’s going to be, as you see, it’s (on) Anderson Street and all these (to the west and south of the high school).”
Initially, the goal was to have two entrances — the current main entrance to the high school facing Washington Avenue and the doors facing Anderson Street. However, those plans changed to include an entrance near Peterson Auditorium with parking outside the auditorium and behind the swimming pool.
Pscodna was concerned that if the auditorium entrance were opened, then other parts of the school would be opened up.
“We’re trying to limit everybody here (in the southwestern portion of the building),” he said.
He said officials were hopeful that the area under construction to the east of the high school and near where Franklin Elementary School was would have been opened up for more parking.
“They were hoping to get a couple of layers on, but it’s not,” Pscodna said.
There also will be available parking on the north side of Tinkham Avenue across from O.J. DeJonge Middle School.
Fans for the game won’t be the only ones challenging for a parking spot, too. Pscodna said visitors’ buses will be seeking spots.
“I told everybody in our league and sent the map to our league schools to tell everybody that when you’re coming to Ludington…” he said. “(The visitor buses) will have to park on the street or find a place or that kind of thing… It’s just the way (it’s going to be).”
He said some schools will drop their respective teams off and leave for elsewhere and other schools drop their respective teams off and the bus remains at the school.
“It’s a week by week, kind of thing. There’s not much more choice we have,” he said.
He is hopeful that the parking situation is a one-year issue. Following this winter, much of the eastern portion of the secondary school project will be completed and the entrance will be there while the western portion of the school will be renovated.
“We’ll bite the bullet for a year, and hopefully, it’s just for a year,” Pscodna said.