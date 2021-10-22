The city council will hold the first reading for proposed changes to the rules of Ludington’s parks.
Changes to the rules were debated during a previous first reading at the Aug. 23 meeting. There was enough disagreement, primarily on alcohol and smoking bans, to send the rules back for review by the parks committee.
Rule changes include:
- Waterfront Park would open at 6 a.m. instead of 8 a.m;
- Ludington police can issue permits for overnight parking in parks;
- Alcohol and tobacco products cannot be consumed in any park playground;
- Sponsored picnics, outings and gatherings of 50 or more people need a permit (previously, it was 30 people).
Anchorage in the channel
Councilors will hold the first reading of an ordinance clarifying the rules around boating in the channel connecting Lake Michigan and Pere Marquette Lake.
Temporary anchorage will be allowed, subject to the authority of the harbormaster. The police chief is designated as the harbormaster.
Otherwise, the ordinance states that no vessel, craft or float can moor, tie up or anchor in the channel unless driven by emergency responders or authorized by the harbormaster.
The harbormaster or a designated substitute can approve those activities along any seawall in the event of an emergency or for a period not to exceed three days.
Currently, the ordinance only states that no vessels, crafts or floats can moor, tie up or anchor in the channel.
City manager contract
City councilors will consider approving a contract that would employ City Manager Mitch Foster through December 2024 and become effective Jan. 1.
This would be the first time Foster’s contract has been renewed since he was hired in 2019.
The contract awards Foster an annual salary of $106,423. His 2019 contract began at $97,500.
Foster’s salary will increase annually by an amount tied to the Consumer Price Index over the preceding five year period. It can also increase from performance evaluations. The combined increases cannot exceed $4,000.
Foster is to receive $350 per month for car expenses and $875 annually for cell services.
Rental inspection fees
Councilors will consider fee increases in the rental inspection program.
Budget worksheets for the program show a net loss of $13,573 this year.
The increases include:
- $50 increase to inspection fee, totaling $100;
- $5 increases to registration, renewal registration and transfer of ownership fees, each totaling $25; and
- $75 increase to no show/lockout fee, totaling $150.
Committee of the whole
Councilors will set a date for a meeting to discuss whether to renew Republic Services’ five-year waste collection contract.
At that meeting, they will also see a presentation on small cell wireless facilities. An ordinance establishing their use in the city is in the pipeline for the council’s review.
The meeting will be a committee of the whole, meaning that no votes will be taken and there will be open discussion.