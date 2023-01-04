Pledges and contributions are being sought from schools, churches, law-enforcement agencies and other businesses for the Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan.
The plunge is making its return March 18 at Little River Casino Resort in Manistee after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Manistee jump helps local Area 24 Special Olympics athletes in Mason, Manistee and Lake counties.
Jim Dennis, law-enforcement coordinator for the plunge, has been involved with the event through the Law Enforcement Torch Run volunteer movement since 2008.
He said he’s excited to see it make a comeback.
“We haven’t done the plunge the last two years because of COVID,” Dennis told the Daily News Wednesday. “I just love it. I love going to the businesses — they’re really great — and I love getting to see the athletes again. The athletes have been kind of shut down because they’re at high risk for COVID exposure, so they’re trying to get back into it.”
Dennis said this year’s event will be held in a pool set up outside Little River Casino Resort.
“It’s in freezing cold water, so it has the effect of the Polar Plunge, but all the amenities of (the casino),” Dennis said.
He added that firefighters and EMS responders will be on hand in case anything goes wrong.
Plunge registration and check-in are scheduled for 11 a.m. on the day of the event. The plunge itself will take place at 1 p.m.
The event will also feature an “incredible auction” sponsored by businesses throughout Mason, Lake and Manistee counties, Dennis said.
The current goal is to rally support in the community, be it from individuals gaining pledges to take the jump themselves, businesses forming teams to take the plunge and “build camaraderie,” or other organizations hoping to to support the auction.
Contributions are welcome from “anybody or any service,” Dennis said.
There are several ways to help, and donations of any amount are appreciated. Businesses can also promote the event with $1 display icons.
Another way to contribute is through sponsorships, which help bring Special Olympics programs to hundreds of children — and adults — with special needs.
“A lot of people think the Special Olympics is just for kids, but there’s people who do this their whole lives,” Dennis said. “It helps them experience athletics throughout their lives.”
After the event, there will be an award ceremony during which accolades will be given out for best plunge, best costume, and oldest and youngest plunger, as well as highest earning individual, sponsor or business, school, church and law-enforcement agency, according to Dennis.
Because the event is so close to St. Patrick’s Day, people tend to favor Irish garb for the costume competition, and Dennis is one of them.
“I go as St. Patrick and I have a lot of fun with that,” he said. “I try to do an Irish accent and people ask me to bless them for luck at the casino.”
The goal is to raise $20,000 this year, but Dennis hopes to bring in more than that.
“I think we should be closer to $30,000,” he said. “I started (fundraising) over winter break. That was my main time to really push it in the community. I’ve got quite a few people that have already given — quite a few businesses and sponsors.
“We’re trying to get other people in the community — doctors, dentists, whatever — to jump in the freezing water to support (the athletes).”
Funds go through Special Olympics Michigan to provide year-round sports training and athletic competitions. Local Area 24 Special Olympics can apply for funding for programs, equipment and assistance in paying for transportation to winter, summer, and fall games.
The Polar Plunge will also feature a raffle, T-shirts for sale, and other ways to support the cause. Lunch is included for all plungers who raise more than $100, and spectators will be able to purchase drinks and lunch on-site.
For more information or to register, visit www.PlungeMI.org.
Dennis can be reached at (989) 292-5172 or email dennisjw777@yahoo.com, and co-organizer Stephanie Graham is at (989) 429-7295 or graha2sm@cmich.edu.
Sponsorship forms can be filled out and returned to Dennis at 407 Fifth St., Ludington, MI 49431.