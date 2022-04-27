MANISTEE — As a steady stream residents made their way into the Wagoner Community Center Tuesday evening to watch a special presentation of Raptors Live, one thing was certain: more seats would be needed.
Many more seats.
Even though the center’s main community room has already been filled with what seemed to be more than enough seats to accommodate the large crowd that was expected, the community’s interest in seeing a pair of live hawks up close and personal – and to learn about their curious feathered friends – overflowed with anticipation.
And as Pearl and Esther – the two guest hawks – and their handlers waited patiently for a few minutes, more and more chairs were brought from another areas of the center to accommodate the ever-growing crowd, a crowd that quickly became a standing-room only one.
“We’re really pleased with the turnout,” said Manistee County librarian Chrissy Streeter, “really pleased. People are really passionate about their wildlife up here (in this part of the state).”
Led by the Traverse City-based Skegemog Raptor Center (SRC) and the rehabilitation, education and research projects it administers, Tuesday’s community-pleasing event was hosted by the library’s Talk series.
“Some of our events are targeted at young people, other events for older people, and there are those (like this one) that’s targeted for the whole community,” said Julie Cirone, assistant director at the library.
Emma Harrell, nine, of Manistee, said she enjoys taking part in such events.
“I think it’s interesting seeing and learning about wildlife in captivity,” the bright-eyed youngster said. “When we come to beach in the summertime, we’re able to see the birds flying right over us – that’s fun – and I like learning more about our birds.”
James Manley is executive director of the SRC, while Christopher Johnson is the assistant director. Once the inquisitive crowd was seated, the two took turns explaining what the SRC does, and the lifestyles of their “ambassadors,” Pearl and Esther, both of which became “patients” of the SRC’s rehabilitation programs after being hit by cars, years apart.
Pearl is 19 years old, while Esther will turn one year old in June. Due to extent of their injuries, neither is a candidate to be returned to the wild.
When one audience member if Pearl is considered to be old in the birding world, Johnson paused, smiled, looked at his feathered-friend and said, “... it’s almost guaranteed she’d be an ‘old bird’ if she was still in the wild … she has good days, and she has bad days.”
When another audience member asked what should be done if a young bird is found on the ground with no apparent adults in site, Manley said “... raptors are real good parents, they will take care of their young on the ground.”
Of course, a bird that has been obviously injured might require the response of professional rehabilitators like himself and Johnson.
Esther’s injuries were so threatening that her rehabilitation team was forced to “put a new tail on her,” among other mending procedures. She was actually making her public debut at the Wagoner Community Center on Thursday evening.
Most such injuries to the raptors and birds, said Manley, come as a result of being hit by automobiles.
“About 80 percent (of the raptors we take in have been hit by cars),” said Manley. “That’s our No. 1 (problem). We are here to protect our environment, and our raptors.”
Manley urged drivers “... to be aware of their surroundings,” and always be on the lookout for wildlife, whether feathered, furry or other kinds.
Skegemog Raptor Center is a nonprofit organization established exclusively to care for birds of prey native to Michigan. The center’s mission consists of three goals: to rehabilitate sick, injured and orphaned raptors with the goal of returning them to the wild in a fit and healthy condition; to educate the public about conservation and ecology with a focus on raptors; and, to participate in research projects that will strengthen SRC’s abilities to care for sick and injured birds of prey and to environmental conservation. The SRC is permitted through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Michigan Department of Natural Resources to carry out its work.
According to SRC’s website, Manley began his work with raptors in 2006 volunteering and training at Wings of Wonder under the close supervision of founder Rebecca Lessard. He has been involved in education programs, rehabilitation work, and various building projects throughout the years. He has held his own state and federal rehabilitation permits since 2009.
After retiring from the National Park Service in 2015, Johnson began volunteering at Wings of Wonder. He received his Basic Wildlife Rehabilitation certificate and for the next six years gained instruction and experience caring for and rehabilitating raptors under the tutelage of Lessard. He also went on to earn his own state and federal permits.
For more information go to: