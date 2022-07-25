The community is mourning the loss of Ray Cummins — a respected local business owner, radio presence, outdoorsman and proud veteran — who passed away on July 19 at age 83.
Cummins, a U.S. Army veteran, was known for his time on-air with WKLA Radio; his years with the American Legion Post 76 Honor Guard; owning and operating Sauble Resort and Sport ‘N’ Spirits Sport Center; and his work with Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce as executive director of the Convention & Visitors Bureau.
He was a committed member of the Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, where, after moving to Ludington in 1972 with his family, he served as president twice and made many close friends.
Wayne Anderson, another past president of the Fin & Feather Club, said he and Cummins met and formed a strong bond through the club.
“When I first joined the Fin & Feather Club, Ray was president. I became a board member through his persuasion, and he kind of mentored me into a leadership role there,” Anderson told the Daily News. “We developed a lifelong friendship through our mutual interests and respect for natural resources.”
Anderson added that Cummins “very much enjoyed the Upper Peninsula.”
“He and his family went up there (for) deer-hunting, snowmobiling — they just loved being together in the outdoors,” he said.
Through the Fin & Feather Club, Cummins also had an impact on former Daily News staff writer Brian Mulherin. Mulherin, who still contributes to the weekly Outdoors page, said Cummins was instrumental in helping him find his footing with respect to covering outdoor sports.
“Ray was one of a handful of very welcoming Fin & Feather Club members when I first took over as outdoor writer, and they did their best to expose me to every aspect of outdoor sports,” Mulherin said. “I was not raised as a hunter or a bowhunter … and in 2004 or 2005, Ray arranged for me to sit with his grandson for the youth hunt, bowhunting.
“That opened my eyes to a whole new world of the outdoors and hunting and just a general appreciation for time spent in quiet and solitude in the woods. … It was just a very rewarding experience.”
Anderson said that out of Cummins’ many contributions to the community — which also included work with the Community Church of Ludington and the Masons of Michigan — Cummins was “most known for” his patriotism, and his commitment to fellow veterans in the community.
Cummins served during the Vietnam War era, though he remained stateside during the conflict. He was a radar operator and later an instructor at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. During the Cuban missile crisis he had “already made out (his) will, then Russia waved the white flag,” Cummins told the Daily News in 2014.
“He was one of the most patriotic people I’ve known. He loved his country and his family,” Anderson said.
One way he demonstrated his patriotism was through active involvement with the Honor Guard, where Cummins served alongside Dave Swathwood.
Swathwood counts Cummins among his closest friends.
“We’ve been friends for about 50 years,” Swathwood said, adding, “It’s a very big loss.”
“My first encounter was when his wife and my wife got to talking on the welcoming committee in Ludington, and my wife mentioned I wanted a snowmobile. (Cummins) had one for sale, and we’ve been friends ever since.”
The two hit it off immediately and found they had shared interests. They spent countless hours hunting together and “snowmobiling during the winter, (though we) never knew where the hell we were going,” according to Swathwood.
“We were joined at the hip,” Swathwood said. “It was a great relationship.”
“We were buddies and we were friends forever,” he said. “Once you met Ray Cummins you, wouldn’t forget him.”
For all his other endeavors, Cummins is remembered most as a family man to people like grandson Ryan Cummins.
“He loved his service and he loved the outdoors, but he really loved his family,” Ryan said. “He loved his wife (of 60 years, Joanne), he loved his children and grandkids. … He loved hosting and sharing what he had — his property, his home — with family and friends. That was one of his ultimate joys.
“He was just always there — tinkering around the barn, fixing the quad, whatever he was working on. I was always there with him, and those lessons — there were so many. His passion for the outdoors he instilled in all of our grandkids and he was always there for it. … And if there was a problem, he’d teach us how to solve it.”