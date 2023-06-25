PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A 64-voice choir made the sanctuary of the United Methodist Church of Ludington ring with the songs of American patriotism during two concerts Sunday.
“Let Freedom Ring” also raised donations for the Mason County Veteran’s Endowment Fund through goodwill offerings at each presentation.
Fund representatives Dr. Rick Plummer and Gary Ferguson explained the rationale behind the fund – too more quickly aid local veterans in need than the Veterans Administration is able to do.
Ferguson asked people help identify veterans possibly in need of the fund’s assistance.
“You are the part that makes this work,” he said, recommending people either let HELP Ministries, which sends many veterans to the fund, or John Cotten at the Mason County Veterans Service Office know and they, in turn, would contact fund representatives.
The concert lived up to its name with favorite American songs of patriotism resounding in the sanctuary with narration by Barb Gosselar and solos by Ana Lindsey, The Rev. Ron Iris, Marc Soles John Furman and Neysa Patterson.
Hunter Brown, Frank Fahrer, Becky Sopha and Lew Wilson shared directing duties with accompaniment by Carrie Selbee and visuals projected on the walls.
The Edwin H Ewing American Legion post 76 Color Guard assisted.
The audience go to join in a few times, including at the end of the
“I Pledge/You’re A Grand Old Flag” medley featuring a 14-member children’s choir that rushed out waving flags when done.
More than a dozen instrumentalists also accompanied the “Patriotic Remembrance in Music.:”