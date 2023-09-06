Saturday marks 10 years since Michigan State Police Trooper Paul Butterfield was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Custer Road near Townline Road in Mason County’s Free Soil Township.
Butterfield was shot and later died from wounds he sustained on Sept. 9, 2013.
On Saturday —beginning at 6 p.m. — a memorial will be held at the site of where Trooper Butterfield was slain. The service is something that has been ongoing since 2014 beside the memorial built to honor him.
“I think it is important to remember what happened to Paul but (also) to all of our law enforcement,” said Shirley Chancellor, an emergency responder who was one of the first people on scene that night. “Paul’s killing was just so senseless. People need to remember his sacrifice but also a lot of law enforcement. Every time they get into that vehicle or go to work this could happen to them.”
“Paul died protecting the people who put me in office,” said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
During Cole’s time as sheriff, he can only think of a couple of days where he went home from the office and felt lost, the day Butterfield was killed was one of those days.
“I absolutely felt lost over what had happened that day,” he said. “If you would have told me that after my first year as sheriff that we would have lost an officer on a traffic stop to a shooting death in Free Soil Township, I would have said you were crazy. He died protecting the citizens of the county and we as a community owe that to him and to his family.”
Cole remembers Butterfield as the kind of guy who wanted to have fun at work.
He said if you do not have fun at work, law enforcement will consume you and it can make you less of a person that you set out to be.
“Paul loved his job, he loved what he did and he loved having fun at his job.”
Chancellor has been making sure the memorial takes place on Sept. 9 each year following Butterfield’s death because it is important to remember the sacrifices he made.
“I think it is important to show support to our other law enforcement that we did not forget when one of our own is taken,” she said. “Whether it is a law enforcement officer or firefighter or a veteran, these are our people and they need to be remembered.”
Cole said the Mason County Sheriff Office has 15 deputies currently on road patrol that never knew Paul or knew his story, that is how much law enforcement has changed in Mason County in the past 10 years.
“Part of our law enforcement heritage here in Mason County involves the death of Trooper Paul Butterfield, and my young guys need to know that and they need to remember that,” Cole said.
The memorial will include Michigan State Police Chaplain John Hansen with an invocation. An honor guard from the Ludington American Legion Post No. 76 were also there to fire a rifle salute. “Amazing Grace” will be sung and taps will be sounded during the memorial.