FREE SOIL TWP. — Shirley Chancellor said that the memorial service for Michigan State Trooper Paul K. Butterfield helps to ease the pain of his death seven years ago.
Chancellor and many others took in the service for Butterfield who shot and killed Sept. 9, 2013 near the intersection of Custer and Townline roads.
The service to honor Butterfield took place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with more than 55 people in attendance holding umbrellas to keep the rain off of them. Those in attendance included area firefighters, police officers, emergency personnel and the honor guard from the Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post No. 76, who gave a rifle salute.
It was all on the site of the Sept. 9, 2013 shooting of Butterfield. It was a chance to remember a fallen officer, a friend and a member of the community on the seventh anniversary of his death. This was important, said Shirley Chancellor, who helped organize the event.
“It’s important that we remember him,” said Chancellor, the first on the scene of Butterfield’s incident. “It happened in our community. He is one of ours, and I will be back here to honor him until they put me in the ground.”
The service began with the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Bob Perrin, who then thanked all of the service personnel who were gathered on the side of the road at the site of Trooper Butterfield’s memorial along Custer Road.
“Paul was a unique individual,” said Michigan State Police Chaplain John Hansen during his invocation. “He always had a kind heart and a smile on his face. For all of you who knew him he was truly a great guy.
“Paul received his calling to be a Michigan State Police Officer, a career that he took great pride in,” Hansen said in a prayer. “He knew the job as a police officer could be one of danger but he always went forward with pride, determination and a great sense of duty.”
Hansen said it was an honor to stand at the site and to pay tribute to Paul. He will truly be missed, not just today but into eternity, Hansen said.
The service also included the singing of “Amazing Grace” by Taylor Makowicki and the sounding of Taps by Rob Alway and Matt Warmuskerken of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.