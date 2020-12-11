Pennies From Heaven offers ‘Meet us Halfway’ match for 2020 Community Wish List
The Pennies from Heaven Foundation is offering a unique match for gifts that support the needs of nonprofits on the Community Foundation for Mason County’s 2020 Community Wish Lists.
The community foundation is in its fourth year of hosting the wish lists, which invite area nonprofits to ask for financial help from the community for near-term projects and purchases. These wish list ideas span the county geographically and across interest areas, including education, recreation, environment, arts, community development, health and human services and more.
The Community Wish Lists are organized into three funding levels: less than $500; $500-$1500; and $1500-plus. For a limited time, Pennies From Heaven is offering a “Meet Us Halfway” match, covering up to 50 percent of the cost of each individual wish granted from the first two funding levels, with a maximum match gift of $750. This match opportunity ends Jan. 9, 2021.
For example, if someone wants to support Disability Network West Michigan’s request for $1,000, that person donates $500 and the Pennies from Heaven Foundation donates the other $500, meeting the donor halfway to fully fund the wish.
“This Christmas season, Pennies From Heaven offered to match donations to the Community Wish List of nonprofits to encourage and support them as they engage in our community,” said John Wilson, chairman and CEO of the Pennies From Heaven Foundation. “Wouldn’t it be a great ending to a hard year to have our Community’s Wish List fully granted?”
Examples of wishes from nonprofits include Sandcastles Children’s Museum’s wish for a new bearded dragon, books for Spectrum Health’s Reach Out and Read Program, the Ludington Senior Center’s Angel Tree Program and more. Donors can view the full lists on the Community Foundation website, www.mason-foundation.org/community-wish-lists.
To grant a wish from your fund, contact Andrea Large, community foundation executive director, at alarge@cffmc.org.
Those who don’t have a fund at the community foundation can send donations directly to the nonprofit organization to grant their wish. Donors’ chosen nonprofit will then inform the community foundation that their wish has been granted.
“Granting a community wish is such a wonderful way to get into the giving season, and we are so grateful for the partnership of the Pennies from Heaven Foundation to help make this possible,” Large stated.