During the first day assembly Tuesday morning at Mason County Eastern School, Monica Schuyler, executive director of the Pennies from Heaven Foundation, presented a check for $5,000 to the Mason County Eastern Robotics Team, the Cardinaltronics.
The Pennies from Heaven Foundation works to address the community needs in Mason County. Pennies from Heaven “recognizes that quality educational opportunities benefit the lives of our students and us all,” according to a press release.
“We are proud to support the MCE Robotics team. We know this is not just a fun program, but teaches students how to use their education outside of the classroom while learning valuable life skills. We hope this grant helps the MCE Robotics team do their best this year,” Schuyler stated.
The $5,000 grant goes toward the $12,000 it takes to operate the program each year, according to the release.
For more information about the Cardinaltronics, contact Coach Sarah Nekola at smcdo@mceschools.com. For more information about the Pennies from Heaven Foundation, contact Monica Schuyler at monica.schuyler@pfhf.org.