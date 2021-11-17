Monica Schuyler knows all too well the challenges of finding and providing child care for her two children.
Schuyler, the executive director for the Pennies from Heaven Foundation, is a working mom, and seeing the rates for child care, she knew she wasn’t the only one that could feel the pinch from day care.
“I have two littles in day care, and it was $11 an hour,” she said. “If you’re working an entry-level job, that’s not a whole lot of money leftover if you’re a productive worker.”
Pennies From Heaven and United Way of Mason County have worked for nearly a decade to address the shortcomings in the community when it comes to daycare, and the organizations are hosting a meeting Monday both in-person and virtually for the MI Tri-Share Child Care program for employers in the county. The program, hosted through Goodwill Industries of West Michigan, is being pitched as a way to assist employees and employers to help defray the significant costs of child care.
Lynne Russell, the executive director for United Way of Mason County, said the income thresholds for those available for this program were increased, and the cost-share is split in three ways.
“It allows the employer to pay a third of the cost, the employee a third and the state a third,” she said. “It’s kind of a win-win for recruiting and retaining employees.”
Russell said because all three entities are involved, it helps to guarantee payment to the child care providers, too.
“I feel like this is a win-win for the entire community, and it will be benefit for all of us,” she said.
Both non-profit entities have worked on child care in Mason County for nearly a decade, and John Wilson, the co-founder of the Pennies From Heaven Foundation and its board chair, said part of the foundation’s work included starting up Oak Tree Academy in a former elementary school in Hamlin Township. Wilson said the program would help address child care shortcomings for those who make between 186 percent and 285 percent of the federal poverty level.
“We didn’t get the pilot, but Muskegon County did,” he said. “They’re expanding the pilot to Mason County. We’re familiar with the program, and now we’re talking to everyone. All you have to do is have a business based in Mason County.”
Wilson recognized that the program won’t take all of the child care issues away, but he said this addition will assist the community overall. The payments to providers, as Russell said, will be key.
“It brings a steady source of revenue to providers so it gives people substance behind their commitments,” he said.
According to information about the program provided by United Way, employers may realize opportunities for tax credits as a potential benefit. For the employees, not only does it potentially lower the cost of child care, but it could be what helps decide whether people come back into the workforce at all. Schuyler said that in some instances, people are making decisions to be a stay-at-home parent without working because the costs of child care wipe out the benefits of working.
The program may spur on more child care providers to enter the market, from those that are in a typical center setting, home-based providers or in-home child care with a network of individuals.
“We have to get innovative,” Wilson said. “Will this meeting on Monday address every single issue? No, but this is the start. I’ve found in my work in child care how stinking complicated it is. This is not just throwing money at it. There’s so many things that need to be paid attention to. Here, employers, the state and parents are coming together for a solution. For these programs to work, they have to know about them, and they have to have some resources to help make it work.
“Just having a program isn’t enough. They have to know how to access it and know how it works.”
And an added benefit, Russell said, is there is a recognition that many people live and work in two different counties. Just so long as the provider is licensed, there should not be many complications.
“The goal is that people will have the child-care provider of their choice,” she said. “We’re not saying it has to be center-based or home-based. The parents can pick what’s best for their child as long as the employer is participating (in the program).”
Russell sent email invitations to several employers and others within the county about the Tuesday informational meeting on MI Tri-Share, and she said the response was good in the short time between sending invitation and discussing the program with the Daily News that afternoon. Schuyler echoed those comments.
“I think there’s general curiosity and interest,” she said. “I’ve been very encouraged, especially throughout he COVID pandemic. (Companies are) finding ways to support employees, and this is one for them. It is very encouraging to see this willingness to try to support those working parents.”
“So far, we have received good response,” Russell said. “We’ll see what comes out of it.”
To receive an invitation or for more information, contact Russell via email lynne@masoncountyuw.org or via phone 231-843-8593.